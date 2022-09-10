Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Action List Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an action list buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

