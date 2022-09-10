Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

