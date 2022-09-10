Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $35.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Bumble Stock Up 9.7 %

Bumble stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -687.08 and a beta of 1.94. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.