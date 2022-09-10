Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $82,788.00 and $316.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00788431 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015405 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020102 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
