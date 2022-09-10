Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 234,300 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $8.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUR shares. StockNews.com cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 158,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 766.7% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 799,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 707,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,201,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

