BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,454,000 after acquiring an additional 236,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.42 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

