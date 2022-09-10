Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

