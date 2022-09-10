Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $28.58.
About Byrna Technologies
