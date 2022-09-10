Bytom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $3.28 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00095094 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074296 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032920 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008123 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008935 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.
Bytom Coin Profile
BTM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,767,774,356 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bytom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
