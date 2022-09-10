Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $174.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

