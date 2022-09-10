CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CaixaBank Stock Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

