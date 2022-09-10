Cake Monster (MONSTA) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cake Monster has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $11,284.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cake Monster has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Cake Monster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,288,977,169 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.