Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.