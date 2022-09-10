Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 703,285 shares.The stock last traded at $47.24 and had previously closed at $47.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

