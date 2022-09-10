Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$97.71.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$63.80 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$59.03 and a 52 week high of C$83.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.