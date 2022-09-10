Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.71.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$63.80 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$59.03 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

