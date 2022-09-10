Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,850,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 110.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 635,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 823,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.