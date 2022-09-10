Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CWB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.33.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Shares of CWB opened at C$24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.42. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.53 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. Insiders acquired a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last ninety days.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.