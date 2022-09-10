Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ATNM opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

