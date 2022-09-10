Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ATNM opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.