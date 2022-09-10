Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00076317 BTC.

About Carbon Coin

Carbon Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.