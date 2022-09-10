Carbon Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Carbon has a total market cap of $782,432.54 and approximately $13,875.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon (CRYPTO:CRBN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,522 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

