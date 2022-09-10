Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Increases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,395 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $49,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.