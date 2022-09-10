Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,578 shares during the period. XPO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $60,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 593,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

XPO opened at $53.87 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

