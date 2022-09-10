Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Reduces Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,265 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $193,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 324,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 56.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

