Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $419.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $288,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 84,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics



Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

