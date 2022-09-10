Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.
Cardlytics Price Performance
Cardlytics stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $419.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Activity at Cardlytics
Institutional Trading of Cardlytics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 84,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
