CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.56.

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.00 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

