carVertical (CV) Price Up 13.3% This Week

carVertical (CV) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,570.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.”

