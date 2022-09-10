Cashaa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $475,435.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $475,435.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.
About Cashaa
Cashaa (CAS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official website for Cashaa is cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cashaa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.