CashHand Market Capitalization Reaches $88.62 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 82.4% lower against the US dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $88.62 and $719.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00154156 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 161.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.