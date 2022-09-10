CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Acquires 33,300 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang acquired 33,300 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, James Huang bought 19,162 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $74,540.18.
- On Friday, August 26th, James Huang purchased 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, James Huang acquired 5,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang bought 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.
- On Friday, August 19th, James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
