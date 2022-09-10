CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Acquires 33,300 Shares

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang acquired 33,300 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, James Huang bought 19,162 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $74,540.18.

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang purchased 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.

On Wednesday, August 24th, James Huang acquired 5,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang bought 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

