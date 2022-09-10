CasinoCoin Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $59,916.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00161844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00094528 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) is a PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.