Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $167.01 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Casper has a total market cap of $167.01 million and $4.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791493 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,136,081,675 coins and its circulating supply is 5,986,708,861 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
