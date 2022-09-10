Caspian Hits Market Cap of $429,185.16 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Caspian has a market cap of $429,185.16 and approximately $3,194.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

