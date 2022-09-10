Castweet Price Up 1% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Castweet has a market cap of $26,875.06 and approximately $642.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

