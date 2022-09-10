CateCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, CateCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One CateCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CateCoin has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and $1.24 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin (CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CateCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CateCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

