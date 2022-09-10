Catex Token (CATT) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CATT) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $59,653.06 and approximately $130.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062386 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069078 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005611 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077556 BTC.
Catex Token Coin Profile
Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Catex Token
