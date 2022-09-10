Catgirl (CATGIRL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $18.17 Million

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Catgirl has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $460,984.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Catgirl has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Catgirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Catgirl Coin Profile

CATGIRL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Catgirl’s official website is www.catgirl.io. Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.

Catgirl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catgirl creates an in-depth entertainment platform consisting of a digitally-engineering collectible. Users can truly own Catgirls and verify their ownership on the blockchain.”

