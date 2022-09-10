Catherine Ann Halligan Sells 276 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $442.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $448.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

