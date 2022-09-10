CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $84,547.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060163 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013815 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00067956 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005498 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00075792 BTC.
CBC.network Coin Profile
CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.
Buying and Selling CBC.network
