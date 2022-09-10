Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $146,898.96 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

