Ccore Hits Market Cap of $9,618.83 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Ccore has a market cap of $9,618.83 and approximately $122.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

