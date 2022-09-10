Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $41.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:FUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $7,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

