CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $141.06 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $141.06 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,727.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00076075 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

