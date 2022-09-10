CELEBPLUS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.81 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Profile

CELEB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins. The official website for CELEBPLUS is celpl.io.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars.

