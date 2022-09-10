Celer Network Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $133.02 million and $9.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

