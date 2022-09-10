Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

