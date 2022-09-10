Celo Euro Price Reaches $1.00 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Euro has a market cap of $33.88 million and $17,280.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

