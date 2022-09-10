Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Celsion Stock Performance
CLSN stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
