Cenkos Securities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cenkos Securities Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of CNKS opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.73. The company has a market capitalization of £26.36 million and a P/E ratio of 775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cenkos Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.14).
Cenkos Securities Company Profile
