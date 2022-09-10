Cenkos Securities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cenkos Securities Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of CNKS opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.73. The company has a market capitalization of £26.36 million and a P/E ratio of 775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cenkos Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.14).

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

