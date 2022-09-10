Centrality Price Hits $0.12 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,678.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076149 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.